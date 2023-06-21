Giancarlo Fisichella 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

Throughout his 14-year stint in Formula 1, Giancarlo Fisichella was no stranger to exhilarating surprises, dramatic storylines, and the creation of unforgettable history. With three victories under his belt, he can proudly say that he not only fulfilled his dream of becoming an F1 driver but also had the honor of competing for the iconic Ferrari team.

His Formula 1 narrative is punctuated by heart-stopping moments, like his maiden triumph in 2003 at the Brazilian Grand Prix, racing for Team Jordan. Then there was the surprising pole position he achieved for the dark horses of the sport, Force India, at the Belgian Grand Prix in 2009. These standout episodes showcase Fisichella's experiences of some of the most poignant peaks that the world of F1 has to offer.

In an open-hearted conversation with Tom Clarkson, Fisichella delves into the details of his career, recalling how he played a crucial role in assisting his Renault teammate, Fernando Alonso, to clinch the title of World Champion twice. As an Italian taking the wheel for Ferrari, he speaks of the potent combination of 'pressure and power' he felt, and ponders whether his career trajectory in F1 would have been the same had he not become a part of the Scuderia family. His insights and reflections reveal much more about his journey, offering a glimpse into the soul of an F1 driver.

