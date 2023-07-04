James Vowles 2023 Beyond the Grid Podcast interview

Williams' quest for a Formula 1 championship has remained unfulfilled since 1997. Over the years, they have become intimately acquainted with the less glamorous positions on the starting grid. However, following Alex Albon's impressive seventh-place finish in Canada, one wonders if Team Principal James Vowles is beginning to orchestrate a turnaround. With a rich history in the sport and a winning mindset, Vowles brings a plethora of experience, having played a pivotal role in Mercedes' unparalleled streak of eight consecutive Constructor Championships.

During an exclusive interview with Tom Clarkson at the team's headquarters in Grove, Vowles delves into the vision for Williams' forthcoming success. He candidly discusses the areas in which the team needs improvement in comparison to their competitors, sheds light on the collaboration between Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant, and shares invaluable insights gained from his time at Mercedes. Additionally, Vowles offers intriguing insights into how Lewis Hamilton measures up against other World Champions he has had the privilege of working with. This interview is a must-read for F1 enthusiasts, as it provides a comprehensive perspective on Williams' journey and their pursuit of greatness

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: