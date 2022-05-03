F1 Nation: 2022 Emilia Romagna F1 GP Review podcast

Which team now has the fastest car in F1: Red Bull or Ferrari? Red Bull’s legendary designer Adrian Newey gives F1 Nation his take on the continuing race for upgrades, and the team’s dominant 1-2 finish in Imola. For a packed show, Tom Clarkson’s joined by 9-time Le Mans 24 Hours winner Tom Kristensen and Australian broadcaster Sam Power. They talk Charles Leclerc’s costly error, Carlos Sainz’s bad luck, and Toto Wolff’s honest post-race message to Lewis Hamilton.

Stunning drives from McLaren’s Lando Norris, George Russell at Mercedes and AlphaTauri’s Yuki Tsunoda are also on the menu. Plus, Aston Martin Team Principal Mike Krack joins to celebrate the team’s double points finish, Esteban Ocon looks forward to driving an upgraded Alpine at the next race in Miami, and Tom Kristensen hails fellow Dane Kevin Magnussen’s great start to 2022.

