Yas Marina Test Closes 2024 F1 Season with Record 2,578 Laps

Dec.11 - The curtain has officially fallen on the 2024 Formula 1 season as the in Abu Dhabi hosted its traditional post-season test today. All ten teams hit the track, each fielding two cars to focus on different objectives. True to tradition, the test featured a mix of established stars and fresh talent, offering a glimpse into the sport’s future.

Rookies Meet New Tires

One car per team was reserved for a rookie driver, as defined by the FIA—a driver who hasn’t competed in more than two Grands Prix. Meanwhile, the second car allowed more experienced hands, with some drivers already working with their 2025 teams. This blend of old and new made for an intriguing mix on the circuit.

The rookies ran 2024-spec Pirelli tires, mirroring those used in last weekend's Grand Prix. On the other side, seasoned drivers tested Pirelli’s homologated 2025 compounds, a culmination of year-long development. Notably absent was the C1 tire, which is unsuitable for Abu Dhabi’s conditions.

Breaking Down the Numbers

Over nine hours of action, the teams clocked a staggering 2,578 laps—equivalent to 13,614 kilometers—with only a brief interruption towards the end. Drivers tested everything from ultra-soft C6 tires to intermediate and wet compounds, particularly during installation laps and aero tests.

Ferrari’s topped the timesheets, posting a 1’23”510 lap on the C5 tire. New Williams recruit followed closely with 1’23”635, also on the C5. Mercedes’ rounded out the top three, setting a 1’23”789 on the new ultra-soft C6 compound. Among rookies, Mercedes’ Kimi Antonelli impressed with a 1’23”873.

The hardest-working drivers of the day were of Racing Bulls (159 laps), and both Carlos Sainz and Felipe Drugovich from Aston Martin, each logging 146 laps.

Pirelli’s Take on the Day

Pirelli Motorsport Director Mario Isola reflected on the test’s success:

“This session was invaluable for assessing our 2025 compounds under conditions similar to those of last Sunday’s race. We gathered a wealth of data to fine-tune our preparation for next season. Early analysis indicates that the new compounds are more mechanically resistant, reducing tread abrasion. The performance gaps between C2 through C5 now align better with our target of half-second intervals, while the C6 showed potential for use on specific tracks, despite notable degradation on high-demand sections like Abu Dhabi’s final sector.”

Looking Ahead

With the Abu Dhabi test concluded, the 2024 Formula 1 season comes to a close. Pirelli and the teams will now analyze the data, preparing for the first on-track action of 2025, scheduled for late January at .

As fans and teams bid farewell to another thrilling season, all eyes are already turning to what promises to be an exciting new chapter in Formula 1.

