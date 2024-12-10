Lewis Hamilton Bids an Emotional Farewell to PETRONAS in Malaysia
Dec.10 - In a poignant moment for Formula 1 fans and Mercedes supporters alike, Lewis Hamilton has officially said goodbye to PETRONAS on what will likely be his final visit to Malaysia as a driver for the Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team. The seven-time world champion marked the occasion with heartfelt tributes and emotional reflections, underscoring the significance of a partnership that has defined much of his glittering career.
A Farewell with Gratitude
Hamilton’s visit to the iconic PETRONAS Twin Towers in Kuala Lumpur brought together over 1,000 PETRONAS employees, eager to celebrate their shared achievements with the 39-year-old racing legend. Hamilton, visibly moved by the reception, praised the enduring collaboration between PETRONAS and Mercedes, which began in 2010, three years before he joined the team.
“I remember the first time I saw these towers in movies and couldn’t believe I’d actually get to work with PETRONAS,” Hamilton shared. “What we’ve achieved together is nothing short of historic. Through the highs and lows, it has always felt like family.”
The event culminated in a fan gathering at a 3,000-capacity exhibition hall, where Malaysian supporters showered Hamilton with admiration and thanks for over a decade of thrilling performances.
A Legacy of Success
Since joining Mercedes in 2013, Hamilton has enjoyed unparalleled success, powered by PETRONAS’ innovative fuels and lubricants. The numbers speak volumes: 84 race wins, 78 pole positions, 153 podium finishes, six drivers’ championships, and eight constructors’ titles. These milestones cemented the PETRONAS-Mercedes partnership as one of the most successful in motorsport history.
In his farewell, Hamilton highlighted the broader impact of the collaboration, from mangrove restoration projects to educational initiatives inspiring youth in STEAM subjects. “This partnership isn’t just about racing; it’s about making a difference,” he said. “I’ll carry these memories and the incredible work we’ve done together with me forever.”
PETRONAS Reflects on an Iconic Partnership
Siti Azlina Abd Latif, PETRONAS’ Senior General Manager of Strategic Communications, echoed Hamilton’s sentiments. “Lewis has been an integral part of our journey,” she stated. “His legacy is not only in the titles and victories but in the inspiration he has given to so many. Wherever the future takes him, he will always be part of the PETRONAS family.”
With 12 years of collaboration, PETRONAS has not only powered Hamilton’s career but has also been instrumental in Mercedes’ dominance. From developing three generations of its Primax Fuel to supporting groundbreaking innovations, the partnership has reshaped the boundaries of performance both on and off the track.
A Bittersweet Goodbye
Hamilton’s visit to Malaysia was a celebration of shared triumphs and a reminder of how integral PETRONAS has been to his journey. As he prepares for the next chapter of his career, his parting words resonated deeply: “I’ll miss you all.”
The partnership between PETRONAS and Mercedes is a shining example of what can be achieved through collaboration, innovation, and mutual respect. Though this chapter closes, the legacy of their combined success will continue to inspire motorsport enthusiasts for years to come.
For the fans, this isn’t just goodbye; it’s a moment to honor the history that was made together.
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: