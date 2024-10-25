Tsunoda’s Red Bull Test Hopes Spark Honda’s 2024 Push

Oct.25 - Honda has admitted it is pushing Red Bull to give Yuki Tsunoda a test at the wheel of the senior team's 2024 car.

Currently, it is the Honda-backed Japanese driver's new teammate at the junior team RB, Liam Lawson, who is looking the favourite to potentially replace Sergio Perez next year.

But although Honda is switching its works engine backing to Aston Martin from 2026, Honda Racing Corporation president Koji Watanabe says he would like Tsunoda to at least be giving a test in the title-charging Red Bull.

"We believe that Tsunoda has the potential to be promoted to Red Bull, so we asked that he be evaluated appropriately with a test in a Red Bull car as soon as possible," Watanabe told as-web.jp.

"Red Bull has said that they are considering that opportunity."

Indeed, Dr Helmut Marko says that may happen at the end-of-season test in Abu Dhabi.

"I think I will take part in the tests," Tsunoda said in Mexico. "Possibly.

"We are talking about Red Bull Racing, so you can't be sure about these things until it happens. Right now I am focusing on my job.

"I have asked for these tests many times, and Honda really helped me with that. I am very grateful to them. In fact, I asked for tests from the first race, and all last year for sure," he added.

However, it is believed Red Bull is reluctant to seriously consider the diminutive 24-year-old, given that his backer - Honda - is off to Aston Martin for 2026 and beyond.

Honda's Watanabe admits that joint Red Bull-Honda driver development programs will soon be scrapped.

"After discussing with Helmut Marko, we have decided that Red Bull and Honda will basically end their joint driver training in 2024," he said. "That is because if we did keep jointly training in 2025, Red Bull and Honda will no longer be partners in F1 in 2026."

That could also endanger Ayumu Iwasa's candidacy for a seat at RB next year.

"Although our joint training will end in 2024, Iwasa has both options," Watanabe insists. "If Red Bull says they need him, he can still drive for a Red Bull team, and if Aston Martin says they need him, he can go to Aston Martin."

Watanabe says Tsunoda is in the same situation.

"Although Tsunoda is a product of Honda's development team, he is no longer a development driver, so he can race wherever he can make the most of his opportunities - whether it's Honda or Red Bull," said the Japanese.

"Just because he is a product of Honda's development team doesn't mean that he can't drive in a Red Bull team after 2026, and we won't stop him from doing so."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: