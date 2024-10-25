Audi Delays Decision as Bottas Weighs Mercedes Test Role Return

Oct.25 - Valtteri Bottas has confirmed rumours that a return to Mercedes could be among his 'plan B' options for 2025.

Former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher said in Austin that he has heard from the Finn's entourage that Bottas could serve as a Mercedes test driver next year.

"Firstly, the priority is to stay as a race driver - that's what I want," said Bottas. "And that's what I'm pushing for with Mattia (Binotto)."

Binotto is the new Audi F1 boss, who is weighing up between 34-year-old Bottas' proven race-winning experience or a young driver like Franco Colapinto or Gabriel Bortoleto.

That would explain Sauber's delay in naming Nico Hulkenberg's 2025 teammate - because Binotto would need to discuss the aforementioned young drivers' contractual ties to their current teams, Williams and McLaren respectively.

Regarding Bortoleto, McLaren CEO Zak Brown said: "We're very happy, obviously, with our two drivers, and we would never want to hold a racing driver back in his career.

"So we'll kind of see how things play out."

As for the impressive Colapinto, he's being linked not only to Audi-Sauber, but also Red Bull's second team RB.

"From the (race) seat point of view, I think it's looking very tough for next year," the Argentine, whose sponsor Mercado Libre is being dominantly displayed on the Williams in Mexico, said.

"But maybe you should ask James (Vowles), he's been speaking a lot about it," Colapinto smiled on the Fast And The Curious podcast.

With an outside shot at Bottas' Audi-Sauber seat is departing Haas driver Kevin Magnussen, but the Dane has been much more strongly linked with a move to Indycar - or a non-driving role at Haas.

"On paper, there is a chance," he said when asked about the Audi-Sauber seat.

"Otherwise, I don't have any plans for next year. We've talked with Haas about doing something together, but it won't be racing. So who knows what will happen."

It's an uncomfortable situation for Bottas, who for now simply needs to wait for Binotto's answer by the team's self-imposed mid November deadline.

"As I don't have anything signed - and we're in October - I've got to look at all the alternatives, including going back to the Mercedes family. That's for sure one option and I would consider it," he said.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: