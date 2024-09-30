Ricciardo Offered New Red Bull Role After Singapore F1 Finale

Sep.30 - Red Bull's Formula 1 empire is offering Daniel Ricciardo a new job, Dr Helmut Marko has confirmed.

Singapore was the 35-year-old Australian's last-ever Formula 1 race, replaced by young New Zealander Liam Lawson at the energy drink company's second team RB.

Ricciardo admitted in Singapore that he is not interested in Indycar as it "scares" him, but he was an effective PR and marketing representative for Red Bull last year when he was trying to break back onto the grid.

Marko, Red Bull's top F1 consultant, says that sort of role will be available to the personable and popular Australian once again.

"We've had some conversations and we're clearly interested," the 81-year-old Austrian told formel1.de. "He's one of the most popular drivers, especially in the United States.

"He wants to take some time to decide about his future," Marko added. "I don't think he will go to another category. On the other hand, if he is not racing anymore, does he still want to do those PR things?

"He has a lot of money so it's up to him how he wants to shape his future."

It's an interesting and fascinating period for Red Bull's championship-charging main team Red Bull Racing, with speculation still swirling around Sergio Perez's cockpit.

Marko said he's even worried that the swearing scandal might really compel Max Verstappen to consider an early and shock retirement.

"If it all gets ruined for him even more, then he is the type that says 'Ok, that's it'. He really means it," he said.

"We spoke at length on Tuesday. He still has to do some media activities, but otherwise he can now rest. He has to be ready for the long and exciting title fight."

If Verstappen really does quit, Red Bull is already eyeing George Russell, whose long-term Mercedes contract only guarantees him the race seat at the works team until the end of 2025.

"Russell is equal to or even faster than (Lewis) Hamilton in qualifying," Marko said. "But I'm focusing on our juniors first."

However, Marko also has his eye on Franco Colapinto, who although under contract to Williams was recently offered on loan to Audi-Sauber for 2025.

"Yes, although he is part of the Williams team," said the Austrian. "But that can change. He does not have a seat for next year.

"I see that he has potential in the future, after what he showed in Baku and Singapore, but now we want to see what our juniors can do. And (Yuki) Tsunoda can still be considered a junior."

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: