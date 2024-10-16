Red Bull’s Title Hopes Rest on Decisive Triple Header Series

Oct.16 - A "decisive" series of grands prix are now looming for .

The team, whose recent Formula 1 dominance has faded as the 2024 season progressed, is debuting a critical series of upgrades this weekend in Austin.

The is the first in a back-to-back-to-back triple header with Mexico and Brazil - with just three more races to follow that this season.

"Austin as the last chance in the title fight?" wonders the specialist German magazine .

trails Max Verstappen by 52 points, but if Red Bull doesn't significantly up its game from Austin onwards, the McLaren driver really could become world champion.

"It would of course be depressing if you had such a lead like Max still does and then you lose out at the very end," former F1 driver told DPA.

"A depressed would be the worst-case scenario for Red Bull. I think he'd then certainly be looking elsewhere for the future.

"The next three races will definitely be decisive in which direction the world championship will go - especially for Max. So they will also be a bit decisive for the future."

Team advisor Dr is optimistic, describing as the "low point" that Red Bull has been steadily recovering from ever since. "Baku went a bit better and Singapore was a clear improvement," he told motorsport-magazin.com.

"We assume now that the trend that we saw in Singapore and Baku can continue. A few changes can bring about the necessary turnaround," Marko added.

With so much at stake, Red Bull will try not only to improve its own car, but also weaken or destabilise . With the FIA clamping down on McLaren's 'mini ' rear wing recently, Red Bull's sights are now on the front wing.

"The most dangerous thing now is their flexible front wing," said Marko.

"The front wing works together with everything - the floor, the rear wing, everything."

He laments that the is yet to take any action about McLaren's front wing.

"It's can't be that you pass the tests, but then the camera shows that something completely different is happening during the race," said the 81-year-old.

Marko said it's basically too late for Red Bull to simply copy McLaren's wing.

"On the one hand, it's about the world championship," he said, "but on the other hand, 2025 is just around the corner. I don't think anyone will be tinkering too much with the 2025 cars next year.

"It is very important that we move in the right direction and that the previous mistakes are corrected."

