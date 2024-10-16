Sainz Keeps His Silence After Binotto's Explosive Hamilton Comment

Oct.16 - is keeping his lips zipped after a prominent Formula 1 personality said he would not have replaced the Spaniard with .

"No," said former Ferrari boss Mattia Binotto when asked if he would have ousted Sainz for 2025 and instead paired with seven time world champion Hamilton.

"If Leclerc is the talent, then in my opinion he should be the driver that is supported to achieve the goal and take the credit," added the Italian, who is now in charge of Audi in F1.

Hamilton's move to Maranello meant that the on-form Sainz, 30, had to choose from an array of non-top team alternatives for his future. He ultimately turned down Audi and signed up with .

, who has chosen to move to Audi-Sauber next year, says he understands the decision.

"Obviously Carlos hesitated for a long time, but I think there were other strategic reasons that were big factors in his decision," said the German.

Sainz admitted to sports newspaper this week that he is already starting to think about his move from to Williams. "It's a project I am more and more motivated by," he said.

"If I had to choose between winning another race at Ferrari this year or winning a race at Williams next year, at the moment I would say Ferrari.

"But if I was to win with Williams I would be the happiest person in the world," Sainz added, "because it would mean that I made the right choice and managed to transform the project into something that works and I would have reached the highest peak of my career.

"I am very excited for my next adventure," Sainz added. "I feel that my body is asking me for a change.

"But I'll remain a Ferrari driver for life and who knows, maybe our paths will cross again."

However, when asked about Binotto's explosive opinion that he would have stuck with Sainz instead of signing up Hamilton, Sainz opted to maintain a strategic silence.

"Binotto said he wouldn't sign Lewis? I don't interfere in that," Sainz responded.

"I'll keep my opinion to myself and tell you over dinner one day. Lewis and Charles are two great drivers, and I'm sure they will do well."

