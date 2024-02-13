Red Bull Turmoil: F1 CEO and Ecclestone Push Horner's Quiet Exit
Feb.13 - Stefano Domenicali has reportedly joined his F1 supremo predecessor Bernie Ecclestone in pressing for Christian Horner to consider quietly stepping away from Red Bull.
At the Austrian parent company's request, Horner, 50, met over eight hours last Friday with the Red Bull-appointed independent lawyer who is charged with investigating alleged "inappropriate behaviour".
Ralf Bach, the correspondent for Auto Bild, says the lawyer has now gone on vacation - with the outcome of his investigation currently unknown. The saga is tipped to drag on well past the launch of Red Bull's 2024 car this week and probably also the start of pre-season testing.
"What the allegations are specifically about is still not publicly known," he said. "The only thing that is certain is that the middle management employee, whose name is known but which we are not publishing for privacy reasons, felt under pressure.
"The manner in which the alleged coercion was carried out is not compatible with modern moral standards," Bach added, admitting that he - like most fellow F1 insiders - does not believe Horner can survive the scandal.
It was already known that Ecclestone, for whom Horner served as the best man at his wedding, has privately advised the long-serving Red Bull boss to step down.
And now it is believed F1's current CEO, Domenicali, is also getting involved behind the scenes on behalf of the sport's concerned owners Liberty Media.
"Even the Americans are putting pressure on Red Bull," said Bach.
"Stefano Domenicali called Mark Mateschitz at the request of his US bosses."
Critically, Horner is believed to retain the backing of the energy drink company's 51 percent Thai co-owners, but Mark Mateschitz - on the Austrian side of the shareholding - is the largest single Red Bull owner with his 49 percent.
And Mateschitz, Dr Helmut Marko and even the Verstappen camp are tipped to want Horner out - potentially to be replaced by Red Bull GmbH co-CEO Oliver Mintzlaff.
What a disastrous shambles, but look on the bright side he’s guaranteed a job with the FIA. Sad for Max to see his world championship team disintegrate at the top.What next?
‘Felt under pressure,’normal in Fi, sexual pressure he should go.
"Is not compatible with modern moral standards" Says who? The same people who think there's a gender beyond male and female, who view every situation through a racial, ethnic or gender biased lens. So "what the allegations are specifically about is still not publicly known", all that is known or claimed is that the employee felt under pressure. Well anyone can claim anything they want, and they do, in this day and age and there's a large group of people ready to jump on board with their torch and pitchfork support before there's one fact or shred of evidence to support the claim. How bout holding off judgement until the facts are in.
This has Jos Verstappen stink all over it. This will be disasterous for RED BULL. One way or the other, nothing good will come of this for the entire team.
Not sure if Joss has that much clout but Helmut in Austria and Johnathon in uk spells big trouble. Note how team members feel to intimidated to offer support, or are they glad to see the back of him?
Another thaught,if Horner has the ability to snag a spice girl, would he really want or need to use intimidation to get what he wants? Time will tell.