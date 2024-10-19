Audi Considers Mick Schumacher for 2025 as Bottas Awaits

Oct.19 - Audi-owned Sauber is not bowing to Valtteri Bottas' pressure for a faster driver decision about 2025.

The team's Finnish incumbent declared ahead of the US GP that he needs boss Mattia Binotto to either give him a "yes" or "no" as soon as possible, as even alternative options outside of Formula 1 will be dried up by Christmas.

"They have time, but I have to push for a decision soon," said Bottas.

"A month ago, we were still saying that the decision should be made as soon as possible. At some point I have to give the team a deadline."

Binotto, however, said in Austin: "We are in no hurry and can afford the luxury of waiting."

He told Sky Italia that Mick Schumacher really is an option to become Nico Hulkenberg's teammate in 2025, setting up an all-German lineup for Audi.

"I met with him (Schumacher) on Friday. I get on very well with Mick and I told him - don't decide anything yet.

"So he's on the list, but it has to be a decision of reason, not a decision of emotion."

Schumacher, 25, has been off the F1 grid since he was axed for poor performance by former Haas boss Gunther Steiner at the end of his second season in 2022.

Steiner, now a TV pundit, said in Austin: "It will be difficult for him to find a place, but I think it would be good because he has something to prove."

