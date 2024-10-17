Colapinto's Next F1 Move Remains Uncertain for 2025

Oct.17 - admits he is still without a full-time race seat in Formula 1 for 2025.

Prior to Williams dropping just a few races ago, the 21-year-old Argentine was largely unknown. But after impressive debut performances at , Baku and Singapore, the former F2 driver emerged as a hot new property on the F1 driver market.

However, is taking over his race seat for 2025 and beyond, and Audi-owned does not appear likely to accept Williams boss James Vowles' offer of a loan.

If he does not ultimately secure that seat, Colapinto will have to revert to serving as ' full-time reserve in 2025.

"I'm sure there will be good things in the future, but at the moment I don't know, because everything is very complicated," he told Corazon de F1.

"Right now I'm focused on this year, on what I have to do, and on what the team wants. In the years to come, good things will come.

"I'm enjoying the moment, it's a unique opportunity that I have and I'm working to improve," Colapinto added.

When pressed about when his next opportunity in F1 might come after December's Abu Dhabi season finale, he continued: "I get asked about my future all the time but I don't give a damn.

"I have no idea what I'm going to do. I'm not thinking about it and it's not something I have in mind right now.

"The truth is that I'm eager to show that I'm here to stay and that I deserve a seat for the years to come. But I'm only focused on what's left of this year and on the opportunity I have."

