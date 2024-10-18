Norris Rejects Claims Fastest Lap Rule Change Tied to Singapore
Oct.18 - Lando Norris doubts a Formula 1 regulation has been scrapped because of a highly controversial incident involving him at the Singapore GP.
At Thursday's World Motor Sport Council meeting, it was decided to scrap the bonus point for the driver who completes the fastest lap of a grand prix.
In Singapore, Daniel Ricciardo's late pitstop for new tyres in the Red Bull-owned RB, and subsequent fastest lap, deprived McLaren's Norris championship of a point.
McLaren was enraged, calling for collusion between teams to be stopped.
"It might come down to that (point) at the end of the year," Norris admitted in Austin. "You know, it was Daniel's last race but it was also something to take away from me.
"If it was done with intent, then it's obviously not what we agree with. And I don't think something that Formula 1 would agree with either. But I don't feel like they should change it just because of people questioning it after Singapore.
"It's got nothing to do with me," the British driver added. "It was all a team manager thing. It's got nothing to do with us."
Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz said he supports dropping the fastest lap point, but only because it often rewards a driver "with a free pitstop" at the end of a race, rather than the genuinely fastest driver on the day.
He would prefer to see an extra point being awarded to the pole sitter.
"Obviously as drivers in qualifying, we like being the fastest because it shows you've done the cleanest lap. You've taken maybe more risks," said the Spaniard. "You've put everything on the line to go on pole.
"And a point for that in a tight field makes sense."
While I've quite liked the rule itself, I also think removing it won’t be a loss for anything & therefore probably won’t miss it in the long term either.
All in all, I’m largely indifferent.
However, if FIA were ever going to remove the FLAP point again, they should've already done so after the 2021 season, given both Red Bull Racing's & Mercedes' tactics to use their second driver to take it away from a rival championship contender in Britain & Mexico, respectively rather than three seasons belatedly.
The FLAP point rule has worked adequately well most of the time, so it shouldn't get removed altogether just because teams occasionally game the system when a viable opportunity arises.
Oh well, at least championship & other points permutations will be marginally simpler again, like most recently in 2018, with the gap between any given two positions always the same, i.e., 7 between P1 & 2 rather than anything from 8 to 6, depending on bonus point distribution, etc.
Problem is this favours Max, there's a surprize, in that Norris was more likely to win that extra point. Changing the rules mid season is a joke and unfair.
In case you didn't notice, the FLAP point will get removed after this season, so solely about next season rather than this season anymore.
My mistake, would have thought they'd make the decision at the end of season.
Like to see it kept with some changes, maybe going to the driver with the fastest lap that actually finishes in the top 5.
I like FLAP points.
However, it should be invalid for drivers that change tires within the last 5 laps or so.
Thus Setting FLAP for tactical reasons is limited.
"Robbing" points is avoided.
Defining a certain lap range would be overboard with already more than enough rules & restrictions in F1 generally.
A case of, read before engaging brain.