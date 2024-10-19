Ferrari's Leclerc Says 2024 Title Only Possible With Luck

Oct.19 - Charles Leclerc admits that if he wins the 2024 world championship, he won't "deserve it".

Max Verstappen and Lando Norris, separated by 52 points with six races to go, are the obvious head-to-head contenders for the drivers' title.

But Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is only 34 points further behind that battle - meaning it's mathematically possible that he'll lift the sport's biggest trophy after the Abu Dhabi finale.

"We have to finish this season in the best possible way before thinking about the next one," Leclerc told the Belgian broadcaster RTBF in Austin. "But the drivers' title is going to be very difficult.

"If we win it, it's because we've been very lucky during the last six races, unlike Max and Lando. And I don't wish that on them. We have to win with merit," the Monegasque added.

"This year, we don't deserve it yet. But we're working on it," said Leclerc. "We are closer to the constructors' title, but we don't have the best car for that either. On paper, it's difficult.

"McLaren has the best car today, ahead of Red Bull and Ferrari, but we're working hard to reverse the trend."

