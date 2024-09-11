McLaren Clears Path for Bortoleto’s F1 Debut in 2025

Sep.11 - McLaren has reportedly cleared the path for Gabriel Bortoleto to make his Formula 1 race debut in 2025.

Audi officials specifically named the 19-year-old Formula 1 frontrunner as featuring prominently on their short-list to join Nico Hulkenberg at Sauber next year.

However, the young Brazilian joined McLaren's driver development program just at the end of last year - meaning an Audi deal would have to be struck with the agreement of the Woking based team.

According to authoritative Brazilian source Grande Premio, McLaren has now told Bortoleto's management and Audi that they would conditionally agree to release him on loan.

"The agreement provides for a loan for at least two years and aims to prepare him for a return (to McLaren) at an opportune time," the report explained.

Grande Premio believes Audi would prefer to sign Bortoleto over incumbent Valtteri Bottas next year, as the team needs to save money once Guanyu Zhou's millions in Chinese backing disappears.

Another reported contender for the second Audi-Sauber seat is Mick Schumacher. However, multiple teams have turned down the opportunity to sign Michael Schumacher's son for a return to the F1 grid.

German racing legend Hans-Joachim Stuck blames former Haas boss Gunther Steiner for Schumacher's shattered reputation.

"He kept criticising him for mistakes that were completely normal," Stuck told Eurosport. "He (Steiner) has that on his conscience."

Stuck, 73, admits that Audi could be Schumacher's last-ever shot at returning to the grid.

"Mick is not getting any younger," he said. "But in my view, Mick has every right to get a place again."

