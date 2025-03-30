Tsunoda-Lawson Switch: Horner Admits 'Work to be Done" with RB21

Red Bull boss Christian Horner gave his thoughts about arrival at the team in place of the struggling Liam Lawson. While expressing a 'duty to protect and develop' the 23-year-old Lawson, Horner admitted that the team needs to work on the RB21.

, who was promoted to Red Bull Racing after an 11-race campaign with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls (VCARB) between 2023 and 2024, failed to adapt to the RB21 quickly. After two dismal races, Red Bull took desperate action.

Horner explained the decision, saying:

“It has been difficult to see Liam struggle with the RB21 at the first two races and, as a result, we have collectively taken the decision to make an early switch," he said, via F1.com.

"We came into the 2025 season with two ambitions: to retain the World Drivers' Championship and to reclaim the World Constructors' title, and this is a purely sporting decision.”

The move highlights urgency to maximize performance early in the season, especially with rivals McLaren showing strong pace.

"A Lot of Work to Be Done with the RB21"

Horner recognized that the RB21 needs more work:

“We acknowledge there is a lot of work to be done with the RB21, and Yuki's experience will prove highly beneficial in helping to develop the current car. We welcome him to the team and are looking forward to seeing him behind the wheel of the RB21.”

Tsunoda, who started 89 races with AlphaTauri/VCARB before moving to Red Bull, now has the biggest challenge of his career in front of him.

Lawson’s Future with VCARB

Rather than sidelining Lawson completely, Red Bull has ensured he remains in the fold, placing him back at VCARB —a team he should know well. Horner emphasized the importance of nurturing the young driver’s career:

“We have a duty of care to protect and develop Liam, and together, we see that after such a difficult start, it makes sense to act quickly so Liam can gain experience as he continues his F1 career with Visa Cash App Racing Bulls —an environment and a team he knows very well.”

Team Principal Laurent Mekies echoed the sentiment, expressing excitement about Lawson’s return:

“Everyone here at VCARB is looking forward to working hard with Liam to give him the best environment possible for him to shine in our car and to express the talent we all know he has. He fit in so well last year, and we cannot wait to challenge ourselves and grow as a team.”

Will Tsunoda’s arrival bring the stability Red Bull needs? Can Lawson bounce back at VCARB? The next few races will be crucial for both drivers and for Red Bull’s title hopes.

