Thailand's High-Speed Quest: F1 Dreams on the Horizon
Mar.31 - Thailand appears to be on the fast track to Formula 1's race calendar.
Immediately after the season opener in Australia, the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali jumped straight on a plane to Bangkok to meet with Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.
He hailed the "impressive plans" for a reported first grand prix in the Thai capital's Chatuchak area in 2028.
"I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead," said Domenicali.
Those talks have indeed progressed, with news that Domenicali and prime minister Shinawatra have now signed a memorandum of understanding.
The reports were confirmed by Dr Gongsak Yodmani, head of Thailand's sports authority.
"The important thing is that we have to understand the community and the people in the area who will be affected by the race," he told the Bangkok Post.
"We all agree that hosting an F1 event should benefit all concerned parties, especially people living in the area. "We need to let them know that we're committed to minimising the impact on environmental and noise issues and ensuring the locals are informed and compensated."
F1's British-born Thai driver Alex Albon admits he is excited at the prospect of racing at 'home' - and will be in touch with Domenicali to offer his support.
"I think we're going to reach out later," he said.
"It's very exciting. It will be interesting with the heat, that's one area where we might become a Singapore 2.0. On my side I'm just doing everything I can to make it happen."
I'm positive a Thailand GP will eventually happen due to the country's semi-lucrative status & geographical location.
Additionally, 2028 seems a reasonably realistic timeline target.
Albon himself can barely do anything in the end since he (nor any other driver, for that matter) doesn't have any say or influence on FOM matters.
Im not sure what Semi-lucrative means?, either a country wants to pay the race or it doesnt, 30m is nothing for ANY country to pay even Thailand, its down more to the government wanting a race there, that being said the British Government give Zero,Zilch,Nowt ,Bugga all to Silverstone, you can make an argument that Governments shouldn't pay a penny, and leave it to private enterprize that would be fairer allround wouldnt it?
Good point & for that matter, the Japanese GP is also fully privately-funded, so at least two current events.
Dutch GP as well, so three, & I forgot to mention this event in the first place because it won't last beyond next season.
As binman was quick to point out its not the British gp , its the Saudi British gp, the arrogance of the man, Suzuka is Honda so money never an object and the Dutch one is owned by Dutch royal family oddly, Austria is Rb so no shortage of money there either, but Silverstone is owned by themselves with no sugar daddy owner to pay the race fee
Valid points regarding all the privately-funded events (including the Austrian GP, which didn't come to my mind earlier either), albeit the factor of being privately-funded is still the cause for the Dutch GP stopping after next season as a voluntary decision rather than definitively forced.
Why anyone would want to fund a gp least of all a government is beyond me. If an individual can fund one he or she should be paying a lot more tax.
