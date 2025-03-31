Thailand's High-Speed Quest: F1 Dreams on the Horizon

Mar.31 - Thailand appears to be on the fast track to Formula 1's race calendar.

Immediately after the season opener in Australia, the sport's CEO Stefano Domenicali jumped straight on a plane to Bangkok to meet with Thai PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra.

He hailed the "impressive plans" for a reported first grand prix in the Thai capital's Chatuchak area in 2028.

"I am looking forward to continuing our discussions in the weeks and months ahead," said Domenicali.

Those talks have indeed progressed, with news that Domenicali and prime minister Shinawatra have now signed a memorandum of understanding.

The reports were confirmed by Dr Gongsak Yodmani, head of Thailand's sports authority.

"The important thing is that we have to understand the community and the people in the area who will be affected by the race," he told the Bangkok Post.

"We all agree that hosting an F1 event should benefit all concerned parties, especially people living in the area. "We need to let them know that we're committed to minimising the impact on environmental and noise issues and ensuring the locals are informed and compensated."

F1's British-born Thai driver Alex Albon admits he is excited at the prospect of racing at 'home' - and will be in touch with Domenicali to offer his support.

"I think we're going to reach out later," he said.

"It's very exciting. It will be interesting with the heat, that's one area where we might become a Singapore 2.0. On my side I'm just doing everything I can to make it happen."

