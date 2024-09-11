Are McLaren and Mercedes Front Wing Designs Legal?

Sep.11 - The FIA has confirmed that all F1 teams' front wings adhere to the 2024 regulations, putting an end to speculation surrounding McLaren and Mercedes' designs.

Red Bull and Ferrari challenged the legality of McLaren and Mercedes' front wings, claiming they violated the 2024 regulations due to excessive flexibility. Team principal Christian Horner had previously expressed concerns about the designs, describing them as “very, very different from the rest of the grid”.

The FIA conducted thorough front wing checks at every race and has officially confirmed that all designs comply with the 2024 regulations, effectively dismissing the allegations.

“The FIA is examining front wings at every event with numerous checks (conformity of surfaces, conformity of deflections) with respect to the relevant F1 Technical Regulation. All front wings are currently compliant with the 2024 regulations,” the FIA statement read.

“Since the Belgian Grand Prix, the FIA has acquired additional data during FP1 and FP2 sessions to assess dynamic behaviors through an FIA-mandated video camera which captures areas of the front wing which are not visible through the official FOM cameras.

“This exercise will continue at least up until Singapore to ensure every team will have been running the mandated FIA camera on different types of tracks (low, medium, high and very high downforce).

“This will ensure a large database allowing the FIA to draw the most objective picture of the situation and quantify differences between the various dynamic patterns observed on track.

“No component is infinitely stiff, which is the reason why there are load-deflection tests in the regulations.

“The front wing has been a challenging area throughout the years because the aerodynamic loading patterns between different competitors vary and it is therefore difficult to find a load vector which will cover all types of front-wing construction.

“Other areas of the car, including rear wing and floor edges, have much more consistent aerodynamic loading patterns across the grid, making for a more universal load-deflection test.

“The FIA has the right to introduce new tests if irregularities are suspected. There are no plans for any short-term measures, but we are evaluating the situation with the medium and long-term in mind.”

McLaren's front wing came under scrutiny following footage from the Monza Grand Prix, which appeared to show the wing flexing. This sparked concerns raised by Christian Horner and Helmut Marko of Red Bull, and Frederic Vasseur of Ferrari, leading to questions about the design's legality.

"The regulations are very clear. That's an FIA issue. They passed the tests but then you have to look at the wording of the regulations," Horner said.

"Back in 2021 around Baku time, there was a change to the front wing regulations, even though our wings passed the tests, it was exploiting aeroelasticity."

Vasseur added: "This is a discussion that I don't want to have with you. I will have it with [FIA single-seater director Nikolas] Tombazis."

Having arguably crafted the fastest car of the season, McLaren now find themselves a mere eight points behind Red Bull in the race for the Constructors' title.

Mercedes has staged a remarkable comeback as well, winning three races. In contrast, Red Bull's dominance has waned, with seven races passing since their last victory at the Spanish Grand Prix.

Charles Leclerc, driving for Ferrari, claimed a stunning victory at the Italian Grand Prix in Monza. Outmaneuvering the McLaren duo of Oscar Piastri and Lando Norris, Leclerc's bold one-stop strategy paid off.

