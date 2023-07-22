Hamilton's Double Role: F1 Star and Movie Executive Producer

Jul.22 - Filming of the new Formula 1 movie starring Brad Pitt is continuing this weekend in Hungary - despite the highly publicised Hollywood production strike.

"All filming is cancelled, for now," a source for the film's production team told NBC last week.

"Brad Pitt really had fun, but he's definitely a very loyal member of the union," the source added.

However, at the Hungaroring this weekend, filming of on-track scenes continued with the modified 'Apx GP' Formula 2 cars - and Pitt is expected to appear at the circuit near Budapest where a special garage has been set up as was the case at Silverstone.

"Fortunately we can continue," Lewis Hamilton, an executive producer, is quoted by Kolner Express newspaper.

"Hopefully we can get some important parts of the film done here," the Mercedes driver added in Hungary.

"I've seen a few scenes now and I'm even more excited than before about the outcome."

