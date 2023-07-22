Red Bull's Rising Star: Liam Lawson's Formula 1 Journey Unfolds

Jul.22 - Liam Lawson is still in the running for a future in Formula 1.

That is the despite the fact that the 21-year-old New Zealander, now the most prominent driver in Red Bull's junior ranks, was overlooked for axed Nyck de Vries' AlphaTauri seat.

"We were in contact with Liam," Dr Helmut Marko, who ultimately decided to promote Daniel Ricciardo back to the F1 grid, told Kleine Zeitung newspaper.

"He (Lawson) will act as a reserve driver for both teams for the rest of the season and will complete the young driver test," he added.

"So the development program is continuing and it would certainly have been wrong to tear him out of the championship," added Marko, referring to Lawson's top seat in the Japanese series Super Formula.

Alex Albon, a former Red Bull junior who is now shining in the Williams seat, said of Lawson: "His time will come.

"I think he will find a place in Formula 1. But in the middle of the season like this, it would have been difficult for him to establish himself as a rookie.

"If he can go through a full winter prep with the development process, that's a better start," Albon added. "So I understand the decision in favour of Daniel and that Liam is still given time.

"Daniel's learning curve will be much shorter given his experience."

