Haas F1 Team terminates Uralkali & Mazepin contracts

Mar.5 - The Haas F1 team today officially announced that they elected to terminate, both the title partnership deal with Uralkali and the driver contract of Nikita Mazepin, with immediate effect.

The team statement of the American Formula One team also said they are shocked and saddened by the invasion of Ukraine by Russia and wish for a swift and peaceful end of the conflict.

Rumours about the ending of the contracts swirled around whole week. Mazepin drove a total of 21 GP races for Haas and retired 5 times (27,3%). His best finish was 14th at the 2021 Azerbaijan F1 GP.

Mazepin probably will be replaced by American driver Pietro Fittipaldi, who's the teams reserve driver and grandson of the two times F1 World Champion Emerson Fittipaldi (1972 & 1974).

Last season Fittipaldi already took over the wheel of Mazepin's car in the famous last race of the 2021 season. Then the Russian driver could not drive the Haas due to a Covid infection.

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: