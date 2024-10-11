Four Drivers Hit Mugello Track for Pirelli’s Tire Test Amid Clearing Skies

Oct.11 - After a rain-soaked start, clear skies finally returned to , allowing the second day of Pirelli’s highly anticipated tire test to proceed as planned. The Tuscan circuit saw four drivers in action, each gathering crucial data on the next generation of F1 compounds.

Once again, Red Bull Racing put their trust in reserve driver , who returned to the track after a strong showing the previous day. McLaren opted to field one of its regular stars, Lando Norris, while Scuderia Ferrari joined the action with behind the wheel of the SF-24 in the morning, later handing off to teammate for the afternoon session.

The Pirelli engineers are running two parallel programs as part of this testing phase: Red Bull and Ferrari concentrated on developing compounds for the 2025 season, with a specific focus on the hardest compound of the upcoming range. Meanwhile, took a glimpse into the future, running a mule car to get an early feel for prototype tires slated for 2026.

For the first hour, drivers navigated a still-damp track on intermediate tires, gathering useful data on Mugello’s notoriously demanding layout. By 11 a.m., the surface had dried enough for slicks, allowing teams to push through their planned programs without further interruptions.

Across the day, the four drivers racked up an impressive 390 laps between them. led the charge with 118 laps, clocking a best time of 1’21’’302. Lawson followed closely, completing 116 laps with a fastest time of 1’23’’219. Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc, in the afternoon session, recorded a best lap of 1’21’’053 over 79 laps, while Carlos Sainz managed 77 laps, setting a time of 1’21’’890.

Looking ahead, Pirelli will resume development on these 2025 compounds on October 25, during the second free practice session at the . The journey to 2026 will continue on November 13-14, when will take a mule car to the track in France. It’s an exciting time for tire development, and these tests will play a critical role in shaping the future of F1’s rubber on the road.

