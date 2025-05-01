Jones Analyzes Norris vs. Piastri: The Art of Mental Fortitude

May 1 – 1980 world champion Alan Jones has added to the pressure on Lando Norris’ shoulders, calling the McLaren driver a “weak person”.

78-year-old Jones’ critique is unsurprising, as he shares a nationality with Norris’ Australian teammate, new world championship leader Oscar Piastri.

“Oscar is a pretty strong minded young kid. I love him,” Jones told Fox Australia.

“He doesn’t show off, he doesn’t dance all over the place. He’s just a strong individual and that’s exactly what we need to get the job done.”

Jones, who won Williams’ first-ever drivers’ title some 45 years ago, contrasts Piastri’s character with Norris’ growing reputation for mental fragility.

“I think the teammate could be blown out quite easily and I think Oscar will take advantage of that,” he said.

“He can do it this year, no question. At the end of the day, his teammate (Norris) is weak. His teammate is quite quick, there’s no doubt about that. But mentally, I think he’s quite a weak person.

“He’s coming out with all this nonsense that he’s got a bit of a mental thing, he’s dwelling on some of the problems he’s had rather than the positives. When they start talking all that nonsense, you know you’ve got them.”

Another former F1 driver, Ralf Schumacher, also thinks Norris’ open fragility could become a major problem for the Briton if Piastri does beat him to the title this year in only his third year on the grid.

“He knows that if he doesn’t perform this year, it will be difficult for him (to work with) other teams at some point,” Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

“You know how it is in the paddock – once they think that you’re a rubbish driver or not mentally strong enough to become world champion, then of course you no longer have access to the other top teams.”

As for Jones, he thinks Piastri demonstrated at turn 1 in Saudi Arabia that even quadruple world champion Max Verstappen doesn’t ruffle him.

“Out of the car he’s quiet, but when he gets in the car he grows horns and that’s what you want,” he said.

“He sees a gap and goes for it, and Oscar is not going to be put off by that.”

Referring to Verstappen, Jones continued: “There’s a lot of other drivers he’ll bluff and hold them to ransom a bit, but I believe Oscar has got the mental strength not to put up with that crap. He’ll just take it for what is and give it back to him.

“He’s come out of almost nowhere and he’s got all the attributes that you need to be a world champion.”

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: