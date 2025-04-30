Max Verstappen: The Truth Behind the Retirement Rumours

Apr.30 – Mercedes, Aston Martin and Red Bull aside, another serious possibility for Max Verstappen is now emerging.

F1 fans and insiders noted that the quadruple world champion had rarely seemed angrier or more frustrated than after the Saudi Arabian GP – refusing to speak to the media about his controversial penalty for the first-corner Oscar Piastri incident.

But even long before that in Jeddah, he was irritated by all the speculation about his potential departure from Red Bull at the end of the season.

“I think just focus on commentating,” the Dutchman told British commentator David Croft, “I’ll focus on driving, then you don’t need to think about any other scenarios.”

Croft subsequently told The Times newspaper that he actually has a “really good relationship” with Verstappen, having “never rowed about anything”.

He also said many of Verstappen’s fans “attacked” him on social media. “I’ll be there at the next press conference,” Croft vowed. “It’s not going to put me off asking the question.”

Apart from his FIA and media clashes, there is also the issue of whether Red Bull can recover from its recent political and performance crises – culminating in the departure of several key figures.

“In my opinion, Pierre Wache is clearly not Adrian Newey,” former F1 driver Ralf Schumacher told Sky Deutschland.

He blames Christian Horner, who is still battling internal leadership tension and an employee scandal. “He built the whole team,” said Schumacher, “and together with Dr (Helmut) Marko, he’s responsible for what happened.

“He (Horner) should have seen it coming. He should never have lost Adrian Newey.”

The two prime candidates to snap up a frustrated Verstappen for 2026 are clearly Mercedes and Aston Martin.

“Mercedes is performing excellently,” former Racing Bulls boss, and ongoing part-time Red Bull consultant, Franz Tost, told Germany’s Sport1.

“But George Russell is performing so well at the moment so ultimately it will be up to Toto Wolff to decide. Personally, I think Aston Martin is the favourite,” Tost added. “I believe it will be the team of the future.”

Former F1 driver Timo Glock, however, has another theory – that Verstappen will take a sabbatical next year for a break, to observe the start of the radical new regulations, and to spend time with his first child, whose birth is imminent.

Glock also thinks the 27-year-old could simply retire from F1.

“It could happen that he says it’s all become too stupid and over-regulated for him,” said the former Toyota driver.

“Maybe he’ll come back at some point, but you have to take Verstappen seriously when he keeps saying he’d retire if he were repeatedly subjected to such excessive punishment.”

