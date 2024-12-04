Dutch F1 GP Axed After 2026 Amid Precarious Talks?

Dec.4 - The Dutch F1 GP will not be on the Formula 1 calendar after 2026, according to the authoritative newspaper De Telegraaf.

Despite the Zandvoort event and Max Verstappen's popularity, a dark cloud has hung over the race for some time. The existing contract runs out in 2025.

"The current contract will be extended by one year, sources confirm to De Telegraaf," journalist Erik van Haren revealed.

"But the decision has been made - the grand prix in Zandvoort will disappear from the Formula 1 calendar after 2026. Organisers have decided that 2026 will be the final edition, with a sprint race."

Over the past many months, Zandvoort circuit boss Robert van Overdijk has been warning that his negotiations with Formula 1 about extending the contract were difficult.

"Many contracts with circuits expire in 2025 and FOM will have to figure out how many races they still want in Europe," he said recently, adding that organisers were not in a position to pay more to keep hosting Formula 1.

"At the moment, the risks are too great, but of course we are doing everything we can to see if a race after 2025 is still possible," he said months ago.

"It is clear that the situation is precarious."

And now, journalist van Haren says the bad news is all but official.

"The organisers of the highly praised race in Zandvoort have decided, after lengthy deliberation, that it is wise to bid farewell to the premier class of motorsport after 2026. This is confirmed by various sources," he said.

