Bottas Saves the Day: Insights on Antonelli's Turnaround at Suzuka

Apr.6 - Valtteri Bottas deserves some credit for getting Kimi Antonelli up to speed at Suzuka.

That's the view of the Mercedes team at Suzuka, according to Auto Motor und Sport's Formula 1 editor Michael Schmidt.

Having lost his Sauber seat, former Mercedes race winner Bottas returned to the German marque this season to keep his name and face in the paddock.

The Finn enjoyed a 'TPC' test day with McLaren last week, as he could also be called up by that Mercedes-powered team to race if required in 2025.

Bottas, 35, is already linked with Cadillac for 2026, but until then he is attending all grands prix as Mercedes' reserve driver - with duties doubling-up as a kind of 'mentor' to 18-year-old rookie Antonelli.

"I'm not going to lie," the teenage Italian admitted after qualifying at Suzuka, "I was pretty lost and had very little confidence."

Ultimately, Antonelli qualified P6 - just two tenths and one place behind his on-form teammate George Russell.

Auto Motor und Sport's Schmidt claims Bottas gave Antonelli valuable advice and guidance. "He had problems all the time in the first sector," the German explained.

"The tyre temperature wasn't right at the start of the lap. According to Mercedes, Bottas did a very good job of coaching. He gave some tips on how to get the tyre temperature right so that he has grip in that first sector.

"It worked in all of the runs after that."

