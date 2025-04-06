Shit Hits the Fan for Sainz with Fine after Anthem Mishap

Apr.6 - In an unexpected twist during the build-up to the 2025 Japanese Grand Prix, Carlos Sainz found himself in hot water with the stewards—though not the kind he might’ve needed to soothe his sudden stomach discomfort.

The Atlassian Williams Racing driver was fined €20,000—half of which is suspended for 12 months—after failing to appear on time for the Japanese national anthem ahead of the race. The stewards cited a breach of Article 19.4 b) of the FIA Formula One Sporting Regulations, which mandates that all drivers be present and in position before the host nation’s anthem begins.

According to the official report, Sainz arrived after the anthem had already kicked off, an act viewed as disrespectful despite being unintentional. The incident occurred at exactly 13:44 local time—just moments before lights out at Suzuka.

During the investigation, the stewards heard from Sainz himself, a team representative, and Dr. Messina from Med-Ex. It was revealed that the Spaniard experienced a sudden stomach issue moments before heading to the grid. Dr. Messina confirmed the situation and stated that appropriate medication was administered.

Though the FIA’s penalty guidelines suggest a fine as high as €60,000 for such an infraction, the stewards chose a more lenient approach. Their decision took into account both Sainz’s medical situation and his clean record regarding anthem protocol—unlike the fiery scene in Canada 2024, where a similar offence drew equal scrutiny.

Nevertheless, the stewards emphasized that respect for the national anthem remains a top priority in Formula 1. "All parties need to consider every eventuality," the statement reads, urging teams and drivers to be better prepared, even for the unexpected.

It’s worth noting that the fine will remain partially suspended—€10,000 won’t be enforced unless Sainz commits a similar offence within the next 12 months. Let’s hope that next time, the only thing causing urgency pre-race is the five red lights going out.

As always, competitors retain the right to appeal such rulings per FIA’s Judicial and Disciplinary Rules—but for now, it looks like Sainz’s stomach stole the spotlight before the race even began.

