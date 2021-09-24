Why we love the Canadian Grand Prix

It is hard to overstate how ubiquitous the Grand Prix is in the world of motorsports and automobile racing. Beginning in 1906 and continuing through the current year, the Grand Prix has been entertaining fans around the world for well over a century, and it shows no signs of slowing down. In 1967, the races spread to Canada with the Canadian Grand Prix. While the going has not always been smooth, the race is a mainstay of North American racing culture. Although it will not be gracing our screens in 2021, the Canadian Grand Prix is an unforgettable experience. In lieu of new nail-bitingly close races to watch this year, let’s take a look at some of the reasons to look forward to the race’s return in 2022.

Stars are born on the circuit

The Canadian Grand Prix has made many a driver a household name. In 1995, for example, Jean Alesi had his first breakthrough in Montreal, making him one of the most popular drivers on the circuit. In 2008, Robert Kubica took home his first and only F1 win in Canada, just one year after a particularly grisly accident in the 2007 Canadian Grand Prix. There are countless other examples of the race elevating drivers into stardom via a single win.

Viewers who are considering attending the event or making time to watch it live in between relaxing with their favorite online game have the opportunity to watch stars in the making as drivers hurtle around the precarious circuit.

Upgraded vehicles with impressive performance take to the track

Another reason to pay attention to the Canadian Grand Prix is not so much the racers, but rather the race cars themselves. Any vehicle can stutter after being driven too hard for too long. Drivers on the Canadian Grand Prix circuit, however, do not have the luxury of stopping off to a mechanic for a comprehensive checkup in the middle of the race – a quick pit stop is as good as it gets. This means that the vehicles must be top of the range with performance that will keep participants, as well as those in the stands, as safe as possible.

Power unit upgrades make a frequent appearance at the races. Ferrari notably introduced its upgrade to the Canadian circuit in 2019, with power unit upgrades from Mercedes, Honda and Renault also appearing on the track over the years. If you love watching cars be pushed to their limit, then the Canadian Grand Prix is the race for you.

Entertaining moments of oddity abound

Racing fans with an appreciation for the slightly absurd will find much to love at the Canadian Grand Prix. The event always has at least a few entertaining moments such as frequent groundhog sightings on or near the track and cars dramatically slowing just before crossing the finish line, leaving drivers frustratingly close to the prize as their opponents take the win from behind.

Automobile races are known for breathtaking moments and unforeseen complications, but the Canadian Grand Prix typically has a bit more excitement to offer than other Grand Prix races.

The ‘Wall of Champions’ is just around the corner

No Grand Prix event would be complete without ‘traditions’ that are rather inopportune for drivers. Luckily, the Wall of Champions at the Canadian Grand Prix fills the role quite nicely. In 1999, Michael Schumacher, Jacques Villeneuve and Damon Hill crashed into the Wall of Champions, and a tradition was born. The wall has gone on to claim numerous victims, including Rubens Barrichello, Ralf Schumacher, and Bruno Senna, as the cars fly around turns 13 and 14.

Fans of crashes and turns of fortune will enjoy watching drivers near the end of the race as they wait to see who the wall will claim this year.

The crowd loves the race

This might sound like an unusual reason to love a race, but Canadian Grand Prix fans love the race. They are exceedingly loud and united in their excitement, and the resulting atmosphere is truly something to behold. While the air might be a bit more electrifying in person, it is incredibly gratifying to hear the cheers from the crowd as drivers race towards victory (or an untimely collision with the Wall of Champions).

Racing enthusiasts will find many fans just as excited as they are at the Canadian Grand Prix. If you cannot travel there in person, the pubs are always full of revelers ready to watch the race.

The city is incredible

If you are considering heading to the race, make sure to schedule a few extra days to take in the sights! Montreal is a truly incredible city with something to suit just about everyone. From the cobbled streets of the old town to the Notre-Dame Basilica and Mount Royal, Montreal has contemporary class and historical charm.

Because of the race’s popularity, the city is always abuzz with F1 events the week before the race. Other activities are equally popular, however, such as pit stop challenges and live music along with delicious food and camaraderie. While it remains to be seen just how much of this will return in time for the 2022 event, fans can rest assured that there will always be something unforgettable taking place in Montreal.

The circuit is second to none

Finally, perhaps the biggest reason to visit the Canadian Grand Prix is the circuit. The Île Notre-Dame is a man-made island situated in the Saint Lawrence Seaway. The circuit is particularly unforgiving, perhaps more so than other venues, with walls that are close to the track (the Wall of Champions), a tricky track surface that demands precision, and a number of chicanes and straights offering drivers plenty of opportunity to pass the other drivers and ensuring that no lead is ever safe.

Fans of Grand Prix events will not want to miss the Canadian Grand Prix. Whether you visit in person or watch the race from the comfort of your own home, the experience will be an unforgettable one.

