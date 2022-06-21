Five things that will still make F1 so special for so many in 2022

Formula 1 is known as the pinnacle of motor sport, with a long and successful history and a bright future. Its popularity has remained high for a long time and in recent years it has been on the rise again. The success of Formula 1 is not a given, as many other sports compete for people's attention. One of the secrets of Formula 1's success is the ancillary activities built around it, such as betting. In practice, this means that the public has the opportunity to bet on the results of the qualifying as well as the race, for example.

It can therefore be assumed that the betting facility is one of the factors that attracts a wide range of followers to Formula 1. It is by no means the only factor explaining the popularity of the series. We list five other key factors below.

F1 at its best offers interesting solutions in the championship fight

Formula 1 has seen the championship decided many times in the final race of the season. Naturally, this will keep those following the series interested until the end. Many will remember, for example, the final race in Adelaide in 1994, where Michael Schumacher and Damon Hill clashed and Schumacher was crowned champion. A similar situation was seen at Jerez in 1997 between Schumacher and Jacques Villeneuve, but Villeneuve took the title.

In 2008, the championship was again decided in the last right-hand corner of the final race, on the last lap, when Lewis Hamilton overtook Timo Glock to finish fifth - the position he needed to win the championship. Last year, meanwhile, saw a memorable finale in Abu Dhabi, where Max Verstappen took the win and the championship from under Hamilton's nose. One of the reasons why F1 is so popular is precisely because viewers hope to see similar end-of-season climaxes.

Formula 1 is now a truly global sport

Formula 1 was long concentrated in Europe and many of the classic circuits - such as Italy's Monza - are in Europe. But times have changed and the F1 series has moved to new locations, many of which have become classics. One of these is the Singapore Night Race, which has an atmosphere all its own.

More recently, we have seen newcomers like Saudi Arabia and Miami, both of which are fast-paced street circuits. This shows that it is possible to include different types of street circuits in the F1 series, as the Monaco GP, for example, which is the crown jewel of F1, is run on a very slow street circuit. Those who follow F1 - like the F1 drivers themselves - are looking forward to seeing what kind of racing the new circuits will offer.

Formula 1 is a showcase for cutting-edge technology

Some people follow F1 for the racing, but many are also interested in the technological innovations that the series will see. Formula 1 is a showcase for new technology, although it is difficult to apply all the solutions to civilian traffic. Ideally, it can be done, and Mercedes-AMG, for example, has applied hybrid technology used in F1 to its Mercedes-AMG ONE sports car. Even if the technology cannot be applied directly to road traffic, F1 provides a showcase for the kind of innovation that top engineers can achieve within the strict rules of the series.

Formula 1 is easier to follow than ever before

Following Formula 1 is now very easy, thanks to advanced technology. For example, back in the 1990s, TV broadcasts and buying and reading F1 magazines were the main ways to follow F1. Thanks to technology, the situation has changed dramatically: it is now possible to follow race results online if you cannot watch the race on TV, or watch the official race stream on your mobile device. In addition, F1 fans can listen to podcasts featuring interviews with F1 drivers and key figures in the series. F1 drivers and teams are also more accessible thanks to social media, where drivers and teams share their news.

Netflix has brought the F1 series to new audiences

Netflix is part of the technological transformation described above. Netflix allows people to watch films and series when it suits them. This has freed them from TV and cinema schedules. Netflix also shows reality TV and Formula 1 has its own reality TV series, Drive to Survive, known in Finnish as Formula 1: Battle for the pole position. This series has generated interest in the series and brought it new fans, especially in the US. In the past, F1 drivers in the US could walk around relatively untroubled by requests for autographs and selfies, as F1 was not a sport for the masses in the US. Situation

