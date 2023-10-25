Wallpaper Photos 2023 USA F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2023 USA Grand Prix driven around the Circuit of the Americas. This Grand Prix was won by Max Verstappen with the Red Bull RB19 on the 22nd of October 2023.
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 on the grid. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Saturday 21st October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220720 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Scuderia AlphaTauri prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220674 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid prior to the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220636 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A523 Renault and Esteban Ocon of France driving the (31) Alpine F1 A523 Renault at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220696 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 leads Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220652 // Usage for editorial use only //
- The start of the race. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 chases Zhou Guanyu of China driving the (24) Alfa Romeo F1 C43 Ferrari on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220676 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 leads Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220719 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220649 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220644 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310230106 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220721 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Pierre Gasly of France driving the (10) Alpine F1 A523 Renault leads Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220701 // Usage for editorial use only //
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 22: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 22: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Carlos Sainz of Spain driving (55) the Ferrari SF-23 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220718 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310230119 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310230128 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leads Lando Norris of Great Britain driving the (4) McLaren MCL60 Mercedes on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310230023 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 makes a pitstop during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310230061 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220713 // Usage for editorial use only //
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- action, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP, United States Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 and Lance Stroll (CDN) Aston Martin F1 Team AMR23 battle for position. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- Kevin Magnussen (DEN) Haas VF-23 and Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45 battle for position. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW45. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Sunday 22nd October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 22: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, leads Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 22: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23, passes Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 22: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Sunday October 22, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. Lewis Hamilton
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. Lewis Hamilton
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. George Russell
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. George Russell
- 2 – GP AUSTIN F1/2023 – VENERDI 20/10/2023 – credit: @ Ferrari Spa
- 4 – GP AUSTIN F1/2023 – DOMENICA 22/10/2023 – credit: @ Ferrari Spa
- 4 – GP AUSTIN F1/2023 – DOMENICA 22/10/2023 – credit: @ Ferrari Spa
- action, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP, United States Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
- pit lane, team, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, in the pit lane for a pit stop
- action, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP, United States Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
- action, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP, United States Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
- Pit Stops, action, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23, leaves his pit box after a stop
- action, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP, United States Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR23
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. Lewis Hamilton
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing celebrates on the podium following the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220761 // Usage for editorial use only //
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 22: Race winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing, Second placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes, Third placed Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren and John Hammond of Red Bull Racing celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 22, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Rudy Carezzevoli/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310220767 // Usage for editorial use only //
