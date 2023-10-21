Photos Practice & Quali 2023 USA F1 GP

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2023 USA Formula One Grand Prix.
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 19: Pirelli branding during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Thursday October 19, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
-
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team walks the circuit with the team. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Thursday 19th October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
-
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23, leaves the garage during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 leaves the garage during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310200766 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43 in the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Friday 20th October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Logan Sargeant, Williams FW45 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- Logan Sargeant (USA) Williams Racing FW45 leaves the pits. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Friday 20th October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310200892 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310200943 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Sergio Perez of Mexico driving the (11) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB19 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310200908 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310200853 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia driving the (3) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310200927 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Mark Thompson/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310200936 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310210029 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- AUSTIN, TEXAS – OCTOBER 20: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT04 on track during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of United States at Circuit of The Americas on October 20, 2023 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Chris Graythen/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202310210059 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Nico Hulkenberg, Haas VF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- action, Circuit of the Americas, GP2318a, F1, GP, United States Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23
-
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Friday 20th October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
-
- Zhou Guanyu (CHN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Friday 20th October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
-
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Friday 20th October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
-
- Valtteri Bottas (FIN) Alfa Romeo F1 Team C43. Formula 1 World Championship, Rd 19, United States Grand Prix, Friday 20th October 2023. Circuit of the Americas, Austin, Texas, USA.
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Esteban Ocon, Alpine A523 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes F1 W14 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Fernando Alonso, Aston Martin AMR23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB19 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Oscar Piastri, McLaren MCL60 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C43 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL60 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Charles Leclerc, Ferrari SF-23 during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Sam Bloxham / LAT Images)
-
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. George Russell
-
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. Lewis Hamilton
-
- Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, Großer Preis der USA 2023. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, 2023 United States GP. Lewis Hamilton
-
- CIRCUIT OF THE AMERICAS, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA – OCTOBER 20: Lando Norris, McLaren, pole man Charles Leclerc, Scuderia Ferrari, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes-AMG during the United States GP at Circuit of the Americas on Friday October 20, 2023 in Austin, United States of America. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
Please share this on social media:
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: