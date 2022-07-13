Wallpaper Photos 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Wallpaper photos of the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix driven at the Red Bull Ring, This GP was won by Charles Leclerc with the Ferrari F1-75 on the 10th of July 2022.
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing fans enjoy the atmosphere ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100148 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing prepares to drive on the grid during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) *** BESTPIX *** // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100654 // Usage for editorial use only //
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/07/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75, Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, George Russell, Mercedes W13, and the rest of the field at the start during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 and the rest of the field into turn one at the start during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100276 // Usage for editorial use only //
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Carlos Sainz, Ferrari F1-75, leads George Russell, Mercedes W13, Sergio Perez, Red Bull Racing RB18, Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 and the remainder of the field at the start during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, leads Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 exiting a corner
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 09: Sprint winner Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 waves as he passes his fans during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria Sprint at Red Bull Ring on July 09, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207090573 // Usage for editorial use only //
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 leads Charles Leclerc of Monaco driving the (16) Ferrari F1-75 during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100284 // Usage for editorial use only //
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Steven Tee / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100427 // Usage for editorial use only //
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44.
Austrian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Austrian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44.
Austrian Grand Prix, Saturday 9th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
Alexander Albon (THA) Williams Racing FW44.
Austrian Grand Prix, Friday 8th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, and Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)
Nicholas Latifi (CDN) Williams Racing FW44.
Austrian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, leads Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44, and Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13, leads Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/07/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
77 BOTTAS Valtteri (fin), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, on the grid during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Xavi Bonilla / DPPI
14 ALONSO Fernando (spa), Alpine F1 Team A522, 24 ZHOU Guanyu (chi), Alfa Romeo F1 Team ORLEN C42, action during the Formula 1 Rolex Grosser Preis Von Osterreich 2022, 2022 Austrian Grand Prix, 11th round of the 2022 FIA Formula One World Championship from July 8 to 10, 2022 on the Red Bull Ring, in Spielberg, Austria – Photo Antonin Vincent / DPPI
action, TS-Live, Red Bull Ring, GP2211a, F1, GP, Austria
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Valtteri Bottas, Alfa Romeo C42
action, TS-Live, Red Bull Ring, GP2211a, F1, GP
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03
3plus, action, TS-Live, Red Bull Ring, GP2211a, F1, GP
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03, and Alex Albon, Williams FW44
action, Pit Stops, TS-Live, Red Bull Ring, GP2211a, F1, GP, Austria
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, makes a pit stop
action, Pirelli, 3plus, Red Bull Ring, GP2211a, F1, GP, Austria
Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Charles Leclerc, Ferrari F1-75
action, Liquimoly, 3plus, Red Bull Ring, GP2211a, F1, GP, Austria
Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22, leads Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22, and Nicholas Latifi, Williams FW44
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Yuki Tsunoda of Scuderia AlphaTauri and Japan during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Peter Fox/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100328 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan driving the (22) Scuderia AlphaTauri AT03 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100305 // Usage for editorial use only //
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Austrian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team A522. Austrian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – SABATO 09/07/2022 credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22, and Sir Lewis Hamilton, Mercedes W13 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, and Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Fernando Alonso, Alpine A522, Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42, Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36, and Mick Schumacher, Haas VF-22 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Sunday July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Zak Mauger / LAT Images)
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Austrian GP. George Russell
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2022. George Russell Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Austrian GP. George Russell
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100297 // Usage for editorial use only //
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36 from behind
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads Lance Stroll, Aston Martin AMR22 entering a corner
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, leads George Russell, Mercedes W13 exiting a corner
Lando Norris, McLaren MCL36 head on
Daniel Ricciardo, McLaren MCL36, makes a pit stop from above
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/07/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
Formel 1 – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, Großer Preis von Österreich 2022. Lewis Hamilton Formula One – Mercedes-AMG Petronas Motorsport, 2022 Austrian GP. Lewis Hamilton
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/07/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/07/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Race winner Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari (C), Second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing (L) and Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes (R) celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100316 // Usage for editorial use only //
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/07/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 10: Race winner Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari, Second placed Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing and Third placed Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes celebrate on the podium during the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 10, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207100331 // Usage for editorial use only //
Alpine F1 Team celebrates the 100th Grand Prix for Esteban Ocon (FRA) Alpine F1 Team. Austrian Grand Prix, Sunday 10th July 2022. Spielberg, Austria.
GP AUSTRIA F1/2022 – DOMENICA 10/07/2022
credit: @Scuderia Ferrari Press Office