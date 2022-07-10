2022 Austrian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Track: Red Bull Ring

Weather: dry 20.2°C

Tarmac: dry 30.3°C

Humidity : 36%

Wind : 1.5 m/s E

Pressure: 939.5 bar

Charles Leclerc won his 5th F1 race and his 18th podium finish at the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix today. He started from P2 and won on the Red Bull Ring for the first time. It was his 2nd win of this season. The Ferrari team scored their 242nd F1 race win.

Classification 2022 Austrian GP

Fastest lap : 1:07.275 min Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB17

