2022 Austrian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

Race Results 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring
Weather: dry 20.2°C
Tarmac: dry 30.3°C
Humidity : 36%
Wind : 1.5 m/s E
Pressure: 939.5 bar
Charles Leclerc won his 5th F1 race and his 18th podium finish at the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix today. He started from P2 and won on the Red Bull Ring for the first time. It was his 2nd win of this season. The Ferrari team scored their 242nd F1 race win.
Classification 2022 Austrian GP
|P
|No
|Driver
|Team
|Time
|Laps
|Grid
|Pts
|1
|16
| Charles Leclerc
|Ferrari
|01:24:24.312
|71
|2
|32
|2
|1
| Max Verstappen
|Red Bull
|+0 laps
|71
|1
|27
|3
|44
| Lewis Hamilton
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|8
|16
|4
|63
| George Russell
|Mercedes
|+0 laps
|71
|4
|17
|5
|31
| Esteban Ocon
|Alpine
|+0 laps
|71
|6
|13
|6
|47
| Mick Schumacher
|Haas
|+1 lap
|70
|9
|8
|7
|4
| Lando Norris
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|70
|10
|6
|8
|20
| Kevin Magnussen
|Haas
|+1 lap
|70
|7
|6
|9
|3
| Daniel Ricciardo
|McLaren
|+1 lap
|70
|11
|2
|10
|14
| Fernando Alonso
|Alpine
|+1 lap
|70
|19
|1
|11
|77
| Valtteri Bottas
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|20
|0
|12
|23
| Alexander Albon
|Williams
|+1 lap
|70
|15
|0
|13
|18
| Lance Stroll
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|70
|12
|0
|14
|24
| Zhou Guanyu
|Alfa Romeo
|+1 lap
|70
|13
|0
|15
|5
| Sebastian Vettel
|Aston Martin
|+1 lap
|70
|18
|0
|16
|10
| Pierre Gasly
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|14
|0
|17
|22
| Yuki Tsunoda
|AlphaTauri
|+1 lap
|70
|16
|0
|DNF
|55
| Carlos Sainz
|Ferrari
|Engine
|56
|3
|6
|DNF
|6
| Nicholas Latifi
|Williams
|Technical
|48
|17
|0
|DNF
|11
| Sergio Pérez
|Red Bull
|TBA
|24
|5
|4
Fastest lap : 1:07.275 min Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB17
