2022 Austrian Grand Prix Results: F1 Race Winner & Report

10 July 2022 by    1 min read

Event: Austrian F1 Grand Prix
Track: Red Bull Ring

Start of the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix (Photo by Bryn Lennon/Getty Images)

Weather: dry  20.2°C
Tarmac: dry  30.3°C
Humidity : 36%
Wind : 1.5 m/s E
Pressure: 939.5 bar

Charles Leclerc won his 5th F1 race and his 18th podium finish at the 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix today. He started from P2 and won on the Red Bull Ring for the first time. It was his 2nd win of this season. The Ferrari team scored their 242nd F1 race win.

Classification 2022 Austrian GP

PNoDriverTeamTimeLapsGridPts
116Monaco Charles Leclerc
Italy Ferrari01:24:24.31271
2
32
21Netherlands Max Verstappen
Austria Red Bull+0 laps71
1
27
344United Kingdom Lewis Hamilton
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
8
16
463United Kingdom George Russell
Germany Mercedes+0 laps71
4
17
531France Esteban Ocon
France Alpine+0 laps71
6
13
647Germany Mick Schumacher
United States Haas+1 lap70
9
8
74United Kingdom Lando Norris
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap70
10
6
820Denmark Kevin Magnussen
United States Haas+1 lap70
7
6
93Australia Daniel Ricciardo
United Kingdom McLaren+1 lap70
11
2
1014Spain Fernando Alonso
France Alpine+1 lap70
19
1
1177Finland Valtteri Bottas
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap70
20
0
1223Thailand Alexander Albon
United Kingdom Williams+1 lap70
15
0
1318Canada Lance Stroll
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap70
12
0
1424China Zhou Guanyu
Switzerland Alfa Romeo+1 lap70
13
0
155Germany Sebastian Vettel
United Kingdom Aston Martin+1 lap70
18
0
1610France Pierre Gasly
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap70
14
0
1722Japan Yuki Tsunoda
Italy AlphaTauri+1 lap70
16
0
DNF55Spain Carlos Sainz
Italy FerrariEngine56
3
6
DNF6Canada Nicholas Latifi
United Kingdom WilliamsTechnical48
17
0
DNF11Mexico Sergio Pérez
Austria Red BullTBA24
5
4

Fastest lap : 1:07.275 min Max Verstappen, Red Bull RB17

Start 2021 Austrian F1 GP

