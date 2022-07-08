Photos Practice & Quali 2022 Austrian F1 Grand Prix

Below you can find photos made during the practice sessions and qualifying on Friday and Saturday before the 2022 Austrian Formula One Grand Prix.
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 07: Pirelli signage during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Thursday July 07, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Glenn Dunbar / LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207080267 // Usage for editorial use only //
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: Kevin Magnussen, Haas VF-22, leads Zhou Guanyu, Alfa Romeo C42 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Friday July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: George Russell, Mercedes W13 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Friday July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: Alex Albon, Williams FW44, leads Max Verstappen, Red Bull Racing RB18 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Friday July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: Sebastian Vettel, Aston Martin AMR22 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Friday July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Mark Sutton / LAT Images)
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207080211 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: A general view showing Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207080209 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207080198 // Usage for editorial use only //
SPIELBERG, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: A general view showing Max Verstappen of the Netherlands driving the (1) Oracle Red Bull Racing RB18 on track during practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Austria at Red Bull Ring on July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202207080208 // Usage for editorial use only //
RED BULL RING, AUSTRIA – JULY 08: Pierre Gasly, AlphaTauri AT03 during the Austrian GP at Red Bull Ring on Friday July 08, 2022 in Spielberg, Austria. (Photo by Andy Hone / LAT Images)