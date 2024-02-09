2024 VCARB 01 F1 Car Launch Photos

2024 VCARB 01 F1 Car Launch Photos
9 February 2024

Here you can find the first photos of the VCARB 01, this F1 car was launched on Thurday 8th of February 2024. This car will be raced in the 2024 F1 season by the Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda and Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.

✅ Check out the VCARB 01 Specs & Info

