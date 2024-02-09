2024 VCARB 01 F1 Car Launch Photos

Here you can find the first photos of the VCARB 01, this F1 car was launched on Thurday 8th of February 2024. This car will be raced in the 2024 F1 season by the Japanese driver Yuki Tsunoda and Australian driver Daniel Ricciardo.
-
- 2024 Visa Cash App RB Car Launch in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: The Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 is pictured at the Visa Cash App RB Livery Launch Event Las Vegas on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Visa Cash App RB) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402090086 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- 2024 Visa Cash App RB Car Launch in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB poses for a photo with the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 at the Visa Cash App RB Livery Launch Event Las Vegas on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Visa Cash App RB) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402090085 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- 2024 Visa Cash App RB Car Launch in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB poses for a photo with the Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01at the Visa Cash App RB Livery Launch Event Las Vegas on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Visa Cash App RB) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402090084 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- 2024 Visa Cash App RB Car Launch in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Amna Al Qubaisi of United Arab Emirates and Visa Cash App RB F1 Academy, Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB, Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB, Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App RB, Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB and Koji Watanabe, President of HRC pose for a photo at the Visa Cash App RB Livery Launch Event Las Vegas on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Visa Cash App RB) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402090080 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- 2024 Visa Cash App RB Car Launch in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: (L-R) Amna Al Qubaisi of United Arab Emirates and Visa Cash App RB F1 Academy, Stefano Domenicali, CEO of the Formula One Group, Yuki Tsunoda of Japan and Visa Cash App RB, Daniel Ricciardo of Australia and Visa Cash App RB, Laurent Mekies, Team Principal of Visa Cash App RB, Peter Bayer, CEO of Visa Cash App RB and Koji Watanabe, President of HRC pose for a photo at the Visa Cash App RB Livery Launch Event Las Vegas on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Visa Cash App RB) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402090078 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- 2024 Visa Cash App RB Car Launch in Las Vegas LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – FEBRUARY 08: The Visa Cash App RB VCARB 01 is pictured at the Visa Cash App RB Livery Launch Event Las Vegas on February 08, 2024 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for Visa Cash App RB) // Getty Images / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402090087 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080521 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080520 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080519 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080528 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080526 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080524 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080523 // Usage for editorial use only //
-
- VCARB 01 seen at the car launch inn Las Vegas, 2024 // Digital Lighthouse / Red Bull Content Pool // SI202402080522 // Usage for editorial use only //
✅ Check out the VCARB 01 Specs & Info
Please share this on social media:
✅ Check out more posts with related topics: