2020 McLaren MCL35 F1 Car launch pictures

13 Feb 2020 by

Here you can find the first wallpaper pictures of the McLaren MCL35 this F1 car was launched on Thurday 13th of February 2020. This car will be raced in the 2020 F1 season by F1 drivers Carlos Sainz and Lando Norris.

 

