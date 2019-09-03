Why Charles beat Seb at Spa





Peter Windsor looks back at the Belgian GP at Spa - at the first GP win for Ferrari's Charles Leclerc and at the differences between Leclerc's driving and that of his team-mate, the four-times World Champion, Sebastian Vettel, who could finish only fourth. Peter also discusses the ongoing Ferrari-Mercedes battle and the first corner incident at Spa involving Kimi Raikkonen and Max Verstappen.

Don't forget to join our FREE 2020 F1-Fansite Poule and win 2 GP tickets!

Check out more about: