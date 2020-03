It was a race full of mixed emotions in Spa, after the tragic events of the Formula 2 race where we lost Anthoine Hubert. As Dany explains, it was a difficult Sunday morning as he geared up for the Belgian Grand Prix, and had a great race to finish P7 from last on the grid.

