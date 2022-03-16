Post F1 testing update with Scarbs by Peter Windsor (2/3)

In the second of our post-Bahrain test updates, Craig Scarborough assesses the new Red Bull, Ferrari and McLaren-Mercedes. Red Bull looked strong in both the Barcelona and Bahrain tests - but there were some problems with bouncing.

And how is the Red Bull's radical new front suspension geometry working out? Ferrari's testing has also gone well - and their latest power unit now seems to have plenty of torque; McLaren's brake-cooling problems have meanwhile been disguising what looks to be a bounce-free (and very effective) car. Craig discusses all this and more with Peter Windsor in the studio of Knockout TV.

