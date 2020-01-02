Highlights of the 1954 German F1 GP


1954 August 1st - Juan Manuel Fangio wins the German Grand Prix on the Nordschleife-Nurburgring for the first time in his career and for Mercedes.

Here you can find the 1954 German F1 GP classification.

What is your F1 fan opinion?

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Please follow our commenting guidelines.