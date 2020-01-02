1954 Swiss F1 Grand Prix at Bern





The 1954 Swiss Grand Prix was a Formula One motor race held at Bremgarten on 22 August 1954. It was the seventh round of the 1954 World Drivers' Championship. The Mercedes domination continued as Juan Manuel Fangio led from start to finish. Moss soon passed Gonzalez for 2nd and battled ferociously to catch Fangio. However, he was himself soon under pressure as Mike Hawthorn caught him. The two duelled furiously in a superb patriotic spectacle, ended only when Stirling Moss' engine gave way. Hawthorn himself succumbed to fuel feed problems. Gonzalez thus ended in second, whilst Fangio lapped the entire field up to second, winning by nearly a minute. Hans Herrmann in the sister Mercedes took the final podium spot.