F1 drama in Brazil on Saturday by Peter Windsor

The Max vs Lewis battle for the 2021 F1 World Championship took another new turn on Friday at Interlagos with the news that Lewis Hamilton will be serving a five-place grid penalty due to an out-of-schedule Mercedes ICE (internal combustion engine) change.

The result was an intriguing day in humid São Paulo as the grid took shape for Saturday's sprint (qualifying) race. Lewis focused on quick, single-lap runs - and duly starts the short race from the pole; Max, taking a longer view, reeled off some great-looking fuel runs on the Pirelli soft tyre.

Lots to ponder, then, and lots to analyse. Peter Windsor offers some thoughts in this post-Friday video. Note: as this video was posted came notice from the FIA that Lewis and Mercedes were being investigated for a possible breach of the DRS regulations (article 3.6.3). If confirmed, this could result in Lewis starting the sprint race from the back of the grid.

