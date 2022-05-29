Charles poised to make F1 history by Peter Windsor

With one, stunning lap in the opening minutes of Monaco's Q3, Charles Leclerc secured pole position for his home race. If he goes on to win on Sunday, he will become the first Monagasque to win F1's most prestigious race in the post-1950 championship era - and he will do so in a Ferrari, of all cars. (Note: Louis Chiron, another Monagasque, won the 1931 Monaco GP for Bugatti.) Charles was on the Monaco pole last year but it was different then.

For one thing, he hit the wall and damaged a drive-shaft in the closing moments of qualifying; for another, the 2021 Ferrari wasn't as great a car as the F1-75 is today. So, barring the inevitable variables at Monaco - the weather, Safety Cars, the start, etc - Sunday could be the day when Charles finally brings it home. In this video, Peter Windsor analyses the key points in play and talks about the other outstanding features of qualifying, including the performance of the Red Bulls (P3, P4, with Max Verstappen slightly slower than Sergio Perez); the Mercedes (P6, P8); and the excellent qualifying laps of McLaren's Lando Norris (P5) and Alpine's Fernando Alonso (P7).

Please share this on social media:

✅ Check out more posts with related topics: