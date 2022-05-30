Charles and Carlos’ message after the Monaco GP
The 2022 Monaco GP result is not what Ferrari wanted. Thanks for the support Tifosi ❤️
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
The 2022 Monaco GP result is not what Ferrari wanted. Thanks for the support Tifosi ❤️
✅ Check out more posts with related topics:
Last five F1 Videos items:
Monday, 30 May 2022A Monaco day of days for Checo by Peter Windsor
Sunday, 29 May 2022Charles poised to make F1 history by Peter Windsor - 1
Saturday, 28 May 2022Monaco FP2 from the Yacht Club By Peter Windsor
Friday, 27 May 2022McLaren Unboxed | Under the Weather | Spanish GP - 3
✅ Check out all our F1 News & Updates »
Alpine to solve Alonso-Piastri dilemma next year says...7 comments | posted 6 days ago
McLaren says to look at Ricciardo's future 'soon'13 comments | posted 3 days ago
Hamilton no quitter despite radio call says team boss30 comments | posted 4 days ago
Catalunya circuit boss apologises to fans for total c...12 comments | posted 6 days ago
Schumacher linked to Aston Martin team for next seaso...3 comments | posted 2 days ago
|Monaco GP
|Available
|Azerbaijan GP
|Available
|Canadian GP
|Available
|French GP
|Available
|Hungary GP
|Available
|Belgian GP
|5% Discount
|Italian GP
|Available
|Mexico GP
|Available
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Available
F1-Fansite.com is powered by ProTrix
My word Ferrari are winding LC up. It's just as well GR is SO GOOD as when the great LH retires Mercedes would have been breaking the bank to sign Charles.