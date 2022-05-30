Charles and Carlos’ message after the Monaco GP

30 May 2022 by    1 min read
The 2022 Monaco GP result is not what Ferrari wanted. Thanks for the support Tifosi ❤️

    My word Ferrari are winding LC up. It's just as well GR is SO GOOD as when the great LH retires Mercedes would have been breaking the bank to sign Charles.

