Prior to hosting duties at the Monaco Yacht Club, Peter Windsor looks back at the second session on the Friday of the 2022 Monaco GP. The two Ferraris were quickest, ahead of the two Red Bulls, but, as tight as this circuit is, it's still very much a plunge into the unknown as these big, heavy, 2022 F1 cars fight for grid position on Saturday.

