Strategy in F1 is one of the most crucial aspects of a race, it can be the difference between a bad day with no points, or even be the deciding factor in a race win (see Monza 2020 :)) Check in the Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda to see their input into how they approach their race strategy with their engineers in our latest Behind the Visor episode!

