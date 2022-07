Friday practice for the British GP was affected by rain - but there was running enough (a) for Craig Scarborough to examine the latest F1 car updates and (b) to compare the long fuel runs of the key runners.

Ferrari look quick; Red Bull are still sorting their latest set-up; Mercedes are continuing to show pace; and Lando Norris thrilled the massive crowd with his speed in the latest version of the McLaren.

