Carlos on F1 Silverstone pole analysis by Peter Windsor

It took him 150 races but Ferrari's Carlos Sainz exhibited all his wet-weather flair to take the pole for Sunday's British GP at Silverstone. The Spaniard seized the initiative from Red Bull's Max Verstappen on the last lap of Q3 despite (or perhaps because of) a low battery charge through the last few corners.

Charles Leclerc qualified third in the other Ferrari after inducing a brief yellow on his final lap (and thus slowing, slightly, Verstappen's last run). Red Bull's Sergio Perez snatched fourth place from Lewis Hamilton in the dying seconds - but Mercedes were strong at Silverstone in both the wet and the dry. In this video Peter Windsor analyses the day's events and looks forward to what should be a closely-contested race.

