ALL ACCESS | Pierre Gasly & Yuki Tsunoda's Austrian Adventure

This is a fun one. We spent a lot of time in the Austrian hills the past few weeks, landing in Styria and putting all four Red Bull drivers together for a Schnitzeljagd adventure in Pingzgauers where they completed challenges on the way to the Red Bull Ring.

Moving to the Austrian Grand Prix, Pierre Gasly and Yuki Tsunoda took their competitiveness to a new level by having a 100m sprint race in their overalls, taking each other on in a thumb war, and casually played football fully kitted in their race suits and helmets!

